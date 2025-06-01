NFL Insider Issues Notable Update on Titans' QB Situation
Rolling into the start of Tennessee Titans OTAs ahead of what should be an exciting 2025 NFL season, the coaching staff has opted to take an interesting initial approach to their quarterback position.
Instead of handing the keys to this year's number-one pick Cam Ward straight away, the Titans have started their offseason training by splitting first-team reps in the offense between Ward and their incumbent signal caller Will Levis in the hope that it will bring out a bit more competition.
However, while it is an intriguing way to begin the offseason at the quarterback position, don't expect that trend of splitting first-team reps between Ward and Levis to continue much longer.
According to ESPN NFL insider Jeremy Fowler, the Titans will gradually be giving more first-team opportunities in the coming weeks as they ramp him up as the hopeful starter of this offense for Week One.
"Even though they've been splitting reps, I'm told that will change," Fowler said. "They'll gradually give [Cam Ward] more and more first-team reps. He'll have every chance to be the starter for this team."
It's far from breaking news to anyone that Ward will inevitably be the starting quarterback in Tennessee for next season, but as to how that timeline looks in terms of coming to form, it's hard to see the Titans brass limiting their first-overall pick more than they need to if he shows out early-on with those high-quality traits he was advertised to have before the draft.
As the Titans' offseason training keeps moving forward, this coaching staff will begin showing their hand themselves for the plans at signal caller, putting more and more on Ward's plate before he eventually finds his way under center for Week One of the season against the Denver Broncos.
