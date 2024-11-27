Titans Have Lengthy First Injury Report vs. Commanders
The Tennessee Titans are getting ready for their Week 13 contest against the Washington Commanders, but the team had several players on the sidelines to start practice ahead of the game.
According to team reporter Jim Wyatt, seven players didn't participate in the first practice of the week.
The team didn't have wide receiver Calvin Ridley (ankle) and offensive tackle Leroy Watson IV (back) on the offensive side of the ball, but the defense took a couple more hits. Linebacker Luke Gifford (hamstring), pass rusher Arden Key (back), outside linebacker Harold Landry IV (rest), cornerback Roger McCreary (knee) and defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons (rest) also were on the sidelines.
The Titans had running back Tyjae Spears (concussion), defensive back Justin Hardee Sr. (groin), and cornerbacks Chidobe Awuzie (groin) and Jarvis Brownlee Jr. (ribs) limited. Having Awuzie back in any capacity is good for the Titans as he has been on injured reserve for weeks with his injury. The clock has been activated for him to return and the team will have three weeks to move him back to the 53-man roster if they choose to do so. If he misses his window, he will be out for the rest of the year.
