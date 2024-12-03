Titans QB Sounds Off on Commanders Loss
The Tennessee Titans offense struggled to get things going in their 42-13 loss to the Washington Commanders in Week 13 at Northwest Stadium.
A large part of the team's struggles was due to the sloppy start from the defense, and the offense was thrust into panic early in the game.
“Just keep going, keep going. That’s all we can do," Titans quarterback Will Levis said after the loss. "We just keep finding different ways to shoot ourselves in the foot. Last week we came out hot. Was able to score on those first couple of drives. That was a big part of the momentum that we were able to carry throughout that whole game to give you the confidence to come up with the win. So, it’s hard to come out and start like that and then expect to get going. That’s the mindset you gotta have. You got to get back out there and clean up those mistakes and get a better start to that game.”
The loss killed a little bit of the team's momentum that was building after upsetting the Houston Texans in Week 12. However, Levis doesn't believe all of the progress was erased.
“Not a reversion, you know, just a missed opportunity to get better instead of building off that," Levis said. "So, we’re not going to let it kick us back down the hill. We’ve already come so far, and we know that. We just got to keep doing the right things and do them on Sunday. We had a good week of practice but just didn’t transition to the field.”
Levis and the Titans will look to get back into a rhythm this week as they prepare to play the AFC South rival Jacksonville Jaguars. Kickoff is scheduled for Sunday at 12 noon CT.
