Minnesota Vikings 2025 free agency tracker: Day 2 news and rumors
- The Vikings have been splashing cash to upgrade at weak spots on the roster.
- Monitoring all of the action on the second day of NFL free agency.
After a wild first day of free agency on Monday, Day 2 promises to bring just as much excitement.
The Minnesota Vikings have already agreed to a major deal to keep cornerback Byron Murphy Jr., and reports indicate they've also agreed to contracts with center Ryan Kelly, cornerback Isaiah Rodgers, safety Bubba Bolden, and defensive tackle Jonathan Allen.
The legal negotiating window opened at 11 a.m. CT Monday, continuing through the official opening of free agency at 3 p.m. on Wednesday. We'll be tracking the moves and rumors all day Tuesday.
- Vikings sign Pro Bowl corner Byron Murphy Jr. to monster contract
- Report: Vikings sign Pro Bowl center Ryan Kelly to two-year deal
- Ex-Vikings pass rusher Pat Jones II signs two-year deal with Panthers
- Ex-Vikings Nick Mullens, Johnny Mundt following Udinski to Jacksonville
- Report: Vikings celebration leader Cam Bynum signs 4-year deal with Colts
- Reports: Sam Darnold signs three-year deal with Seattle Seahawks
- Report: Vikings signing ex-Colts, Eagles CB Isaiah Rodgers to two-year deal
- Reports: Ex-Commanders DT Jonathan Allen visiting Vikings on Monday
7:15 a.m. — Vikings reach three-year deal with Jonathan Allen
Minnesota had Allen in for a visit on Monday and the deal was reported early Tuesday, with Adam Schefter saying it's a three-year agreement worth $60 million. The Vikings get their upgrade on the interior defensive line.