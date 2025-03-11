Inside The Vikings

Minnesota Vikings 2025 free agency tracker: Day 2 news and rumors

  • The Vikings have been splashing cash to upgrade at weak spots on the roster.
  • Monitoring all of the action on the second day of NFL free agency.

After a wild first day of free agency on Monday, Day 2 promises to bring just as much excitement.

The Minnesota Vikings have already agreed to a major deal to keep cornerback Byron Murphy Jr., and reports indicate they've also agreed to contracts with center Ryan Kelly, cornerback Isaiah Rodgers, safety Bubba Bolden, and defensive tackle Jonathan Allen.

The legal negotiating window opened at 11 a.m. CT Monday, continuing through the official opening of free agency at 3 p.m. on Wednesday. We'll be tracking the moves and rumors all day Tuesday.

7:15 a.m. — Vikings reach three-year deal with Jonathan Allen

Minnesota had Allen in for a visit on Monday and the deal was reported early Tuesday, with Adam Schefter saying it's a three-year agreement worth $60 million. The Vikings get their upgrade on the interior defensive line.

