NewsPodcastsSI.com
Search

'Good Juju': QB Fitzpatrick Adds To Reasons He Signed With Washington

While Fitzpatrick "checked off a lot of boxes'' for the team, in the parlance of the day, the team "checked off a lot of boxes'' for him.
Author:
Publish date:

A starting job? Check.

A chance to go to the NFL Playoffs for the first time in his 17-year career? Check.

A $10 million payday? Check.

"Good juju''?!

"This team,'' QB Ryan Fitzpatrick said of his new employer, the Washington Football Team, "there’s a lot of optimism. And there's some good juju in the building.''

READ MORE: Washington NFL Free Agency Tracker

During an appearance on 106.7 The Fan's Sports Junkies. Fitzpatrick, 38, listed some of the reasons he signed on with the WFT.

Fitzpatrick said “there are more things that I like” about the WFT offense as opposed to the one the Dolphins ran with him last year. But more than that, while Fitzpatrick "checked off a lot of boxes'' for the team, in the parlance of the day, the team "checked off a lot of boxes'' for him.

“The No. 1 thing I was looking for in free agency was just a chance to play, a place that was gonna allow me to compete to be the guy,” Fitzpatrick said. “When I started to narrow it down, just I think coach (Ron) Rivera, the culture that’s being created, the youthful energy in the building, the playoffs last year — it was 7-9 but it was playoffs and I think that there’s a lot of optimism. And there's some good juju in the building. So I think a lot of those things factored into it.”

Fitzpatrick - famous for his leadership and his penchant for  "Fitzmagic'' - has a lot of "juju'' to his game, too. So it's "juju'' meets "juju'' for a team hoping to repeat as NFC East champs and for a QB looking for his first taste of playoff glory.

READ MORE: QB Ryan Fitzpatrick: Best, Last NFL Playoffs Shot

ryan fitz signs
News

'Good Juju': QB Fitzpatrick Adds To Reasons He Signed With Washington

USATSI_15436802_168388359_lowres
News

Is Washington Slighted In Odds To Win NFC East?

Adam Humphries © George Walker IV T 2020 Dec 6
News

NFL Free Agency Tracker: Former Titans Receiver Visiting WFT

nkeal harry
News

Should WFT Trade For Patriots' First-Round WR?

wash seat
News

'More Than Choosing A Name': Washington Making A 'Forever' Decision

snyder clutch
News

BREAKING: Dan Snyder Buying Out WFT Minority Ownership

Christian Darrisaw Lee Luther Jr.-USA TODAY Sports
News

NFL Draft Tracker: Kiper Links Washington To Hokies Star O-Lineman

Danny Johnson Philly 18 © Bill Streicher 2018 Dec 3
News

Washington Re-Signs Returner Danny Johnson