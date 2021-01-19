Sources: WFT Rivera Plan - Hire Hurney Plus Another 'GM-Caliber' Staffer

Change is inevitable in the NFL. It happens in every organization, every year. Some more than others. Despite some success, change is happening now in the WFT - maybe times two.

ASHBURN, Va. -- The Washington Football Team has a new general manager in Marty Hurney. But NFL sources tell us that Washington Football Team boss Ron Rivera's goal is to hire not one but two 'GM-caliber' front-office staffers.

Hurney plus ...?

We've been told Washington could hire two executives and the working plan as of Monday night centered around the two favorites who we wrote about two weeks ago, with Martin Mayhew another key name.

It seems that Rivera is smartly insulating himself with extra eyes and bodies along with a wealth of experience. The WFT was woefully under-staffed in 2020 in the eyes of the boss, and Rivera said many things on the record about that.

Assuming it is Hurney plus somebody like Mayhew, Rivera gives himself plenty of ammunition and insurance.

It also allows him to focus more on coaching, and in case he has to deal with his cancer treatments, he would have plenty of stability alongside him to run the football operations.

Think about this: until Jason Wright was hired on August 17 - Rivera was trying to run an organization in many ways by himself.

There was and remained no general manager or assistant GM. There was Rob Rogers, who essentially offset the loss of Eric Schaffer, but our understanding is that Schaffer had a bigger influence/role in football decisions than Rogers has had.

Rivera inherited and promoted 35-year old Kyle Smith, which was well-deserved, but Smith had no experience running a front office.

Where this leaves Smith is unknown. It's very unlikely that he stays in Washington beyond the NFL Draft and it may be sooner than that. We will suggest keeping an eye on the San Francisco 49ers and/or the Los Angeles Rams to start.

The WFT front office in 2020, as it regards Rivera? The belief is that he had very few people who he could fully trust, and entrust. That mistake won't be repeated again ... and it may be fixed - times two.