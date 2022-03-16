Skip to main content

How Much Do Commanders Save After Cutting Ereck Flowers, Matt Ioannidis?

Matt Ioannidis, a fan favorite and high-end role player, is done in D.C.

The Washington Commanders are releasing offensive lineman Ereck Flowers and defensive lineman Matt Ioannidis, according to multiple reports.

Matt Ioannidis 

Matt Ioannidis 

Matt Ioannidis 

The Commanders save $10 million against the cap next season by cutting Flowers.

Flowers, who turns 28 next month, had one year left on a three-year, $30 million contract he signed with the Miami Dolphins in 2020 after revitalizing his career in Washington in 2019 as an interior lineman.

Washington acquired him back in a trade last year, but only kept him for one season again.

Flowers will be a new addition for a team for the fifth consecutive season.

Releasing Ioannidis will save $6.8 million against the cap for next season. 

Ioannidis was drafted with the 152nd pick in the 2016 NFL Draft out of Temple. Since then, he's been one of Washington's top contributors, playing a variety of different positions based on the defensive formation.

More of a rotational player along the trenches, Ioannidis played in 73 games over his six seasons with the franchise, starting in 40. His best season came in 2019, in which he started 15 games and recorded 64 tackles, 11 tackles for loss and 8.5 sacks.

Washington agreed to terms with Ioannidis on a three-year, $21.75 million extension prior to the start of the 2019 season. For his career, he has recorded 175 total tackles, 25 tackles for loss and 24.5 sacks. 

The Commanders placed feelers out of the 28-year-old defensive lineman at the start of the offseason with hopes of trading him before free agency officially begun on March 16. 

Washington is continuously looking for ways to free up its cap space situation following the addition of former Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz. 

Matt Ioannidis 

Matt Ioannidis 

Matt Ioannidis 

With Ioannidis and Flowers cut, Washington will now have roughly $21.8 million in space.

