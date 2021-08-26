Collins & Co.: Boosting WFT Defense to Another Level?

Silencing doubters so far this preseason, the veteran safety has his sights set on a productive return

Entering his 2020 season with the Washington Football Team Landon Collins had played 15 or more games in four of his five NFL seasons, and turned three of those into Pro Bowl campaigns.

His sixth season was over before it hit the halfway mark and Collins played in just seven games in coach Ron Rivera's first year at the helm of the WFT. This helped bring about a lot of questions surrounding the safeties future with the team - questions he's done a great job of answering through two preseason games, with one more dress rehearsal remaining before the regular season.

Asked during his media session Wednesday about how he's feeling so far in his comeback bid, Collins said, "Right now (I) still feel great, still feel explosive, still flying around to the ball and trying to make as many plays as I can."

"Flying to the ball'' is a very accurate way of describing Collins' play thus far in 2021, with Cincinnati Bengals tight end Thaddeus Moss being one unlucky recipient of his explosiveness this preseason.

That hit on Randy Moss' son certainly got the crowd excited, and Collins himself smiled pretty big when asked about it as well.

"It felt awesome," Collins said about the hit.

It just so happened team president Jason Wright was joining the telecast at the time, and you could hear his excitement to be witnessing the play as it unfolded.

Excitement is something spreading through the franchise right now, and for good reason.

The roster looks as deep and talented as it has in a long time, and versatility is a big reason why. Bobby McCain and Kam Curl have been playing free safety with the first-team defense. When asked about the pair of teammates, Collins expressed his appreciation for what the duo are helping accomplish for the unit.

Said Collins: "The other day we had all three of us on the field and I was just excited about that ... you never know who's coming from where, who's lining up where...just playing with both of those guys is awesome because I know I can trust those guys..."

Entering the offseason, everyone knew about Washington's front four. The questions were beyond the line of scrimmage. With a lot of turnover from 2020 and Collins returning from a significant injury, there were questions and even doubt.

So far, the new faces and the returning ones have answered the call. ... Giving Collins new life with the Washington Football Team, and elevating the excitement that's building ... and maybe elevated the WFT defense as well.

