Tooth Knock-Out? QB Dwayne Haskins' Wife Charged With Domestic Violence

Sent packing by the Washington Football Team in December, NFL quarterback Dwayne Haskins was recently sent to the hospital by his own wife.

On July 3, Las Vegas police responded to a domestic dispute in Haskins' hotel room at The Cosmopolitan. According to the police report, Kalabrya Gondrezick-Haskins allegedly punched her husband in the mouth and the quarterback was taken to the hospital for his injuries.

According to multiple reports, when police searched the hotel room they found a piece of a tooth in the bedroom next to the closet. The police report also describes Haskins' injuries as "substantial in nature," indicating he had a missing tooth and a split upper lip that would require stitches. It also says his mouth appeared bruised and "would most certainly require dental work to repair his teeth."

Gondrezick-Haskins now faces a felony charge of battery and domestic violence resulting in bodily harm.

The incident continues a tumultuous ride for Haskins - now a Pittsburgh Steelers' backup to Ben Roethlisberger - since WFT selected him in the first round of the 2019 NFL Draft.

A skill-stuffed star with seemingly limitless coming out of Ohio State, WFT drafted him 15th overall. In response to what he perceived as being overlooked and disrespected by the 14 teams ahead of WFT that passed on him, Haskins infamously promised revenge: "The league done messed up."

But his career was a flop for the jump, as he threw three interceptions including a pick-six in his first game. In 2020 he got in better shape and won the starting job in training camp, but was benched by Week 5 for erratic play and costly turnovers.

Haskins' downward spiral late into last season as he twice broke COVID protocol, eventually being fined $40,000 and being stripped of his WFT team captaincy. In Week 16 with the team still in the playoff hunt, Haskins got the start against the Carolina Panthers but committed three turnovers and was benched in the fourth quarter.

Head coach Ron Rivera cut him the next week, before WFT's regular-season finale with the NFC East championship at stake.

His place on the Steelers' roster heading into training camp is considered tenuous.