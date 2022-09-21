Golden Knights Announce Gold Jerseys as Primary Home Uniform

The Vegas Golden Knights are embracing their name completely this season.

The team has dubbed what will be a revamped custom within the brand as "The Golden Age."

This entails a change in the home uniforms worn by Vegas in its games as T-Mobile Arena, as the team will wear its gold jerseys at home going forward, the club announced Tuesday.

The "Golden Age" campaign will be felt immediately, as miniature gold status of Golden Knights forwards Jack Eichel, Reilly Smith, and Mark Stone, and coach Bruce Cassidy will be given to fans in attendance for Vegas' four preseason home games.

The Golden Knights are also implementing a new center ice logo at T-Mobile Arena, as shown below:

"After a memorable five years as the 31st NHL franchise, we look forward to advancing to the latest era of Golden Knights hockey," said Golden Knights president Kerry Bubolz, via the official Golden Knights website. "While being Vegas Born will always be a significant part of our identity, The Golden Age represents a time of all-new adventures and opportunities as we and our city emerge in the post-pandemic world. As we continue to pursue the ultimate goal of bringing a Stanley Cup to Vegas and our passionate fanbase, we are consistently looking for ways to enhance our product, and we couldn't be more excited for the sixth season of hockey in the desert."

The franchise's gold jersey was introduced back in 2020.

"Gold is a bold and powerful color and one that we are excited to feature even more with this evolution," said chief marketing officer Eric Tosi, via the website. "It fits both our city and our organization, and is a natural defining theme of this new campaign. We are excited to welcome our fans back to T-Mobile, proudly wearing gold and rallying around this new era."

The club announced its promotional games for the 2022-23 season as well:

-Friday, Oct. 28: Nevada Day

-Saturday, Nov. 12: Military Appreciation

-Wednesday, Nov. 23: Hockey Fights Cancer

-Wednesday, Dec. 7: Hispanic Heritage

-Thursday, Jan. 5: PRIDE

-Saturday, Jan. 21: Lunar New Year

-Thursday, Feb. 16: Black History Month

-Wednesday, March 1: Women's History Month

-Thursday, March 16: St. Patrick's Day

-Thursday, April 6: Organ Donor

