Vegas Could Be Last Stop For Defenseman Shea Weber

It's always beneficial to have a veteran in the locker room.

The Vegas Golden Knights recently acquired a very experienced one in Shea Weber back on June 16 when they traded forward Evgenii Dadonov to the Montreal Canadiens.

The move was solely intended to give Vegas cap flexibility, as it relieved itself of $5 million.

Weber, a 16-season NHL veteran, is a four-time all-star who spent the majority of his career with the Nashville Predators (2005-2016).

The defenseman then played five seasons with the Canadiens before missing the 2021 season due to various injuries.

While most might assume a 2003 draft pick would have little to no value at this point in their career -- which does seem to be the case as of now -- Weber held strong up until what has been the twilight of his career.

The veteran played through injury during the 2020-21 postseason and, ultimately, helped lead the Canadiens to the Stanley Cup Finals. Montreal would be bested by the Tampa Bay Lightning in five games.

Despite the loss, it was a valiant postseason performance for Weber, who may have very well played in his final NHL games in that playoff run.

As a young defenseman, Weber was never a top-15 player in the league, but he played his role well for a team that was often in playoff contention.

He recorded 40 points in his second season, 53 in his fourth season, and then 40-plus for three-straight seasons, including 48 in the 2010 season when he played in all 82 games to earn his first-ever all-star game selection. He would then return to the all-star game the following season.

If Weber is to hang up the skates and declare Vegas his final destination, what a storybook career it has been. The 36-year-old defenseman gave the game everything he had until the very end, coming up just short of hoisting what would have been his first and only Stanley Cup in his last season.

Should Weber choose to stick it out for another season or two as a supportive locker room presence, the franchise will surely thrive off of the wisdom he has to offer.

