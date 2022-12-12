Skip to main content

Golden Knights Bring Up Help From Henderson in Wake of Injuries

Henderson Silver Knights Jonas Rondbjerg, Brayden Pachal and Kaedan Korczak have been called up to the big club.

The Vegas Golden Knights have been dealing with the injury bug as of late, a setback they are all too familiar with from last season.

With recent injuries to Zach Whitecloud, Shea Theodore and star forward Jack Eichel, along with the absence of defenseman Alex Pietrangelo, the club was forced to use its resources.

The Golden Knights brought up three of their prospects from the Henderson Silver Knights, forward Jonas Rondbjerg and defensemen Brayden Pachal and Kaedan Korczak, the club announced Monday.

Rondbjerg was called up just recently to play with Vegas in its loss to the New York Rangers on Wednesday night.

The 23-year-old forward has recorded 15 points (eight goals and seven assists) in his 23 games with Henderson so far this season.

Pachal, the Silver Knights' captain, has posted seven points (two goals and five assists) in his 25 games with Henderson.

The 23-year-old defenseman played two contests with the Golden Knights last season.

Pachal was signed to a one-year extension back in July.

Korczak scored a goal and five assists in his 24 games with Henderson this season.

He played one game for the Golden Knights last season and 47 with the Silver Knights, totaling two goals and 12 assists for 14 points.

Korczak was drafted by Vegas in the second round of the 2019 NHL Draft.

Golden Knights Bring Up Help From Henderson in Wake of Injuries

