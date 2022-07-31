Golden Knights' 2017-18 Season: The Inaugural Year

The first-ever season of the Vegas Golden Knights franchise was one of the most unlikely in the history of sports.

Right off the bat, Vegas showed it was ready to win in this league, winning eight out of its first nine games.

At one point, from Dec. 3, 2017 to Jan. 7, 2018, the Golden Knights won 14 out of 16 contests, which included an eight-game winning streak.

Vegas didn't conclude its regular season as well as it could have, but ultimately, former Golden Knights coach Gerard Gallant led the team to 51 wins and a top spot in the Pacific Division.

Vegas veteran forward William Karlsson was the clear MVP of this franchise's first season. He had the best season of his career, totaling 43 goals and 35 assists for 78 points while playing in all 82 games. Prior to that inaugural year, the forward had never reached double-digits in goals in a single NHL season.

It was as if the magic of a brand new franchise brought the best out of everyone, and the team wanted to prove to the league it was no fluke.

The postseason run that came next could not have been foreseen by anyone -- except maybe Vegas itself.

The Golden Knights made quick work of the Los Angeles Kings in the first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs, sending the two-time champions packing in just four games.

The series that followed was really the only obstacle that had put Vegas' improbable hopes of reaching the Stanley Cup Final in question.

It was paired with the San Jose Sharks, who were then coached by Pete DeBoer, eventual head coach of the Golden Knights.

While the Sharks finished the season just third in the Pacific Division, they had also sent their first-round opponent home in four games in what was a very good Anaheim Ducks team.

San Jose shut out the Golden Knights, 4-0, on its own ice in Game 4 of the second round, tying the series at two games apiece.

This would prove to be just noise, though, as Vegas went on to win the next two contests at T-Mobile Arena, establishing itself as the true champion of its division as it advanced to the Western Conference Finals.

The Golden Knights ran into a 52-win team in the Winnipeg Jets, a team that was on a Cinderella run of its own, having never gone that far in the postseason in its franchise's history.

But even after winning 4-2 in Game 1, the Jets were no match for Vegas, as the new franchise went on to win the next four games. The Golden Knights were going to the Stanley Cup Final in their first season ever.

The Washington Capitals seemed to be a team of destiny themselves, as they reached the title round after years of not being able to get over the hump of the second round.

They would put an end to Vegas' historic run, winning the series in a gentleman's sweep.

