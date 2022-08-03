Skip to main content

Golden Knights Prospect, Demek, to Compete in World Junior Championship

Vegas Golden Knights prospect Jakub Demek will be one of three Edmonton Oil Kings to compete in the 2022 IIHF World Junior Championship.

Vegas Golden Knights 2021 fourth-round draft pick Jakub Demek will compete in the 2022 IIHF World Junior Championship, the Edmonton Oil Kings announced on Tuesday.

Demek will be one of three Oil Kings to play in the tournament, as he will be joined by Team Canada's Sebastian Cossa and Team Germany's Luca Hauf. 

The Golden Knights prospect will be competing for Team Slovakia. He had played for the team in the winter tournament before it had been postponed due to COVID-19 outbreaks.

Team Slovakia has never won gold in the history of the tournament.

Demek was a force to be reckoned with this past season for the Oil Kings. The 19-year-old forward registered 20 goals and 34 assists for 54 points in 55 games. He also scored five goals and 12 assists for 17 points in 19 contests in Edmonton's 2021-22 WHL title run.

The prospect finished the WHL regular season in the Top 20 for rookie scoring and also added a +18 plus-minus rating on the year.

The Kosice, Slovakia native has played for the HC Kosice U-16, U-18, and U-20 teams, along with the Team Slovakia U-18 team.

Prior to the 2021 NHL Draft, Demek had played for HC Kosice of the Tipos Extraliga while also playing 25 games for the Team Slovakia U-18 team.

The 2022 IIHF World Junior Championship, which is set to be hosted in Edmonton, will go from Tuesday, Aug. 9 to Saturday, Aug. 20.

Team Slovakia's first matchup will be against Team Czechia on Aug. 9 for the first game of the tournament.

Golden Knights Prospect, Demek, to Compete in World Junior Championship

