Golden Knights Select Matyas Sapovaliv With 48th-Overall Pick

The Vegas Golden Knights selected former OHL forward Matyas Sapovaliv in the second round of the 2022 NHL Draft at No. 48 overall.

Sapovaliv, a Kladno, Czechia, native, was drafted by the OHL's Saginaw Spirit with the 15th-overall pick of the 2021 CHL Import Draft.

The center played 68 games for Saginaw in the 2021 season, scoring 18 goals and 34 assists for 52 points.

He also recently played with the Czechia U-18 team in the World Junior Ice Hockey Championships, the International Junior Hockey League, and the Hlinka Gretzky Cup.

In the WJC-18, Sapovaliv played in six games, scoring one goal and two assists for three points.

In the International Junior Hockey League, the 18-year-old forward played 15 games. He registered two goals and seven assists for a total of nine points.

In the Hlinka Gretzky Cup, Sapovaliv scored one goal and three assists for four points.

Prior to being drafted in the OHL, the young center also played for the Rytiri Kladno U-16, U-17, and U-20 teams, the Stredocesky kraj U-15 team, and the HC Stadion Litomerice of the Czech Rebublic.

Some of Sapovaliv's best seasons include his 2018 season with the Rytiri Kladno U-16 team, where he recorded 18 goals and 42 assists for an impressive total of 60 points. He also tallied nine goals and 27 assists for 36 points with the Rytiri Kladno U-17 team the following season.

Sapovaliv is a big, 6-foot-3 offensive force and is more of a playmaker than a shooter. He sets up the offense well with patience and smart decision-making, and he finds his teammates in tough situations.

It will be interesting to see where the rookie will fit with this Golden Knights team, considering it has three great centers already in Jack Eichel and Chandler Stephenson. Perhaps he will take on William Karlsson's duties, as the veteran comes off a poor 2021 campaign.

Ultimately, this is a good pick for Vegas. Bringing youth into a lineup that consists of veterans will benefit the team in the long run. Sapovaliv has pro experience, and while it may take time for him to adjust to the NHL, he's already got quite a size advantage.