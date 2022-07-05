Season Review: Brayden McNabb

Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Brayden McNabb had one of the more well-rounded seasons of his career in 2021.

As expected, McNabb wasn't much of a scoring threat, scoring only three goals to go along with his 15 assists.

McNabb did his job as a defender, though, registering a career-high 179 blocks while also showing the physicality fans are used to seeing with his 154 hits, which led the team. He also matched his career-high in takeaways with 37.

The veteran defenseman joined the Golden Knights as a member of the franchise's very first roster in 2017 when Vegas took him from the Los Angeles Kings in the expansion draft. His first two seasons of his 10-year career were with the Buffalo Sabres.

In total, McNabb has posted 16 goals, 50 assists, 66 points, 703 blocks, 878 hits, and 144 takeaways in his 338 games with Vegas.

The 31-year-old defenseman signed a three-year $8.55 million extension last season, so as of now, his five-year tenure with the Golden Knights will carry on for the near future.

McNabb has shown no signs of slowing down, having played what was arguably his best season yet in Vegas in just 69 games.

His shortage of game appearances was due to an arm injury that kept him out for much of the month of March.

McNabb has typically remained healthy in past seasons and if that is to keep up, he has a promising opportunity to build off of this season and perhaps add even better numbers in more games in 2022.

Overall, it was a solid 2021 campaign for the veteran, who continues to be the defensive contributor he's always been expected to be.

