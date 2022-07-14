Golden Knights Trade Pacioretty, Coghlan to Carolina Hurricanes

The Vegas Golden Knights traded forward Max Pacioretty and defenseman Dylan Coghlan to the Carolina Hurricanes for future considerations on Wednesday, according to ESPN's Greg Wyshynski.

Pacioretty, a 14-year NHL veteran left-winger, played four seasons with the Golden Knights.

He missed over half of last season due to injury, but the 33-year-old forward was still able to post 19 goals and 18 assists for a total of 37 points in just 39 games played.

In total, Pacioretty registered 97 goals and 97 assists for 194 points during his 224 games played in Sin City.

He led the team in scoring in the 2019-20 season and placed second in the category the following season. Pacioretty was the team's leading goal-scorer in those two seasons.

The forward spent 10 years with the Montreal Canadiens prior to his years in Vegas.

Coghlan, 24, spent two seasons with the Golden Knights in what were his only professional seasons thus far.

The defenseman scored three goals and 10 assists for 13 points in his 59 games played for Vegas last season. He also recorded 61 blocks, 62 hits, and 20 takeaways.

The trade frees up a significant amount of salary room for the Golden Knights, as they saved $7.76 million from dealing the two players.

According to hockey insider Frank Seravalli, Vegas has settled on a verbal agreement to extend forward Reilly Smith.

Smith was one of the first players to come up with the birth of the franchise, and has played in all five of its seasons since.

