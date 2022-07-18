Skip to main content

Kasperi Kapanen Files for Salary Arbitration with the Penguins

Pittsburgh Penguins forward Kasperi Kapanen files for arbitration.

According to a press release from the NHL Players Association, 24 restricted free agents have filed for salary arbitration. Pittsburgh Penguins forward Kasperi Kapanen is among the list who filed before the 5 p.m. deadline on Sunday.

Kapanen is one of two remaining restricted free agents for the Penguins, along with fellow Finnish forward Kasper Bjorkqvist. Bjorkqvist signed a contract with Oulun Kärpät of the Finnish Liiga, but the Penguins extended a qualifying offer to keep his North American signing rights.

Kapanen's qualifying offer was $840,000, much below his value. Despite coming off of a career-worst season. In 79 games, Kapanen scored 32 points (11-21) while dropping into the Penguin's bottom six by the end of the season.

The 25-year-old winger is coming off a three-year contract worth $3.2 million per season. While that salary cap hit is a bargain for a top-six player, Kapanen hasn't produced as such since being re-acquired by the Penguins in 2020.

The confirmed date for Kapanen's hearing has yet to be announced, but the window for all 24 restricted free agents is between July 27th and August 11th. A deal can still be reached before the arbitration date between Kapanen and the Penguins, which would be the preferred option for both sides.

Speaking to Taylor Haase of DK Pittsburgh Sports last week, Penguins general manager Ron Hextall spoke positively about the discussions between the team and Kapanen. "I'm sure we'll get something done. I spoke with his (Kapenen's) agent at the draft, so I don't think Kappy is going to be a problem."

The Penguins currently have $1.96 million in cap space, with 13 forwards on the NHL roster. Most likely, one of Drake Caggiula or Josh Archibald would be sent to the minors to open up a roster spot for Kapanen should he re-sign. 

Make sure you bookmark Inside the Penguins for the latest news, exclusive interviews, breakdowns and so much more!

Penguins Acquire Jeff Petry and Ryan Poehling from Canadiens in Exchange for Mike Matheson

Penguins Trade John Marino to the Devils for Ty Smith

Penguins Sign First-Round Pick Owen Pickering to Entry-Level Contract

Running It Back is the Right Decision for the Penguins

Bottom Six Winger Remains a Need for Penguins

Tags
terms:
PenguinsPittsburgh PenguinsKasperi Kapanen

USATSI_17035848_168388034_lowres
News

Kasperi Kapanen Files for Salary Arbitration with the Penguins

By Nicholas Brlanskyjust now
USATSI_17846894_168388034_lowres
News

Penguins Acquire Jeff Petry and Ryan Poehling from Canadiens in Exchange for Mike Matheson

By Nicholas BrlanskyJul 16, 2022
USATSI_17822535_168388034_lowres
News

Penguins Trade John Marino to the New Jersey Devils for Ty Smith

By Nicholas BrlanskyJul 16, 2022
USATSI_17756884_168388034_lowres
News

Penguins Had a Trade Fall Through at the NHL Draft

By Nicholas BrlanskyJul 16, 2022
USATSI_18659938_168388612_lowres
News

Penguins Sign First-Round Pick Owen Pickering to Entry-Level Contract

By Nick HorwatJul 16, 2022
USATSI_17450001_168388034_lowres
Pens Talk

Penguins Adding Grit Early in Free Agency

By Jacob PunturiJul 15, 2022
USATSI_17820395_168388034_lowres
Pens Talk

Interruptions Derailed a Promising First Year for Penguins Brock McGinn

By Nicholas BrlanskyJul 15, 2022
USATSI_18279350_168388034_lowres
Pens Talk

Running It Back is the Right Decision for the Penguins

By Cody FlavellJul 15, 2022
USATSI_18108483_168388034_lowres
Pens Talk

Bottom Six Winger Remains a Need for Penguins

By Nicholas BrlanskyJul 15, 2022