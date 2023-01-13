Mark Friedman Again Recalled By Penguins

The Pittsburgh Penguins have once again recalled Mark Friedman to the NHL roster.

PITTSBURGH - Hopefully Mark Friedman invested in an EZ Pass, because the Pittsburgh Penguins have once again called him up from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton.

The Penguins announced the Friedman has been recalled from the AHL and no other corresponding moves have been made.

This is the fourth time during the 2022-23 season Friedman has been recalled to the NHL roster but he has only appeared in three games.

The rational behind Friedman’s last re-assignment was to give him more playing time rather than sitting as a healthy scratch.

That was two days ago and the Penguins have since recalled defenseman Taylor Fedun from WBS.

Given the reasoning behind Friedman’s last re-assignment, it’s reasonable to believe he will play in one or both of the Penguins upcoming games in back-to-back days.

It’s also possible Friedman is getting a recall due to another player on the Penguins defensive core getting hit with an injury or illness.

Through the 2022-23 season, Friedman has played three games in the NHL with no points and 19 in the AHL with a goal and four assists.

With no other moves on the docket for the Penguins, they currently carry three defensemen who have played time with the WBS Penguins this season; Friedman, Fedun, and Ty Smith.

