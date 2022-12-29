Penguins Let 4-0 Lead Slip Away in OTL To Red Wings

The Pittsburgh Penguins failed to keep a grip on an early, distant lead.

PITTSBURGH - Just when you thought a 5-1 loss on Long Island was the worst performance of the season, the Pittsburgh Penguins follow it up by blowing a 4-0 lead.

The Penguins were hungry to rebound from their loss and looked well on their way to doing so after a near perfect first period.

Bottom six forwards like Jeff Carter and Kasperi Kapanen were contributing with multiple points, Jason Zucker potted a pair of goals, even Drew O’Connor found the back of the net.

The Penguins walked out of the first period with a 4-0 lead looked ready to continue a stretch of dominance against the Detroit Red Wings.

In their previous two meetings, the Penguins took a pair of huge victories, outscoring the Detroit 18-4.

The Red Wings, however, made sure to keep those numbers in the past as they slowly climbed all the way back.

Not only did the Red Wings force and overtime period, but they sealed their victory solidifying the worst game the Penguins have played all season.

The Penguins gained an overtime loss pity point in the standings, yes, but it’s not a point anyone is proud of.

This was more than just taking your foot off the gas while ahead, it was the kind of loss that calls for massive changes.

Not too long ago, the Penguins were one of the hottest teams in the NHL riding a seven-game winning streak.

In what feels like the blink of an eye, the Penguins have gone 1-2-2 in their last five and don’t have much to hang their hat on.

