Penguins Rule Out Three Players for Game 4 vs. Rangers

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Penguins will be without three key players in Game 4 against the New York Rangers. Head coach Mike Sullivan confirmed Rickard Rakell and Brian Dumoulin will not be available for the Pens.

Both Rakell and Dumoulin have not played since Game 1. Rakell left early after taking a vicious hit, while Dumoulin was a surprising scratch for Game 2 and has not returned.

Rakell skated with the team and practiced for the first time but did wear a non-contact jersey. Meanwhile Dumoulin has yet to skate since his injury. He remains day-to-day.

Goalie Tristan Jarry also skated for the second time since his injury. He has not returned to practice, and remains out during the series. Louis Domingue will start his third game.

The Pens lead the Ranger 2-1 in the series. Game 4 kicks off in Pittsburgh at 7 p.m. ET.

