Penguins Brian Dumoulin Speaks About Kris Letang as Friend and Teammate

Kris Letang and Brian Dumoulin are a pair of leaders on the Pittsburgh Penguins but they are more than just teammates.

PITTSBURGH - It’s uncertain when the Pittsburgh Penguins will get Kris Letang back on the ice after suffering a stroke, but his teammates are happy to see him around.

Letang’s former linemate, Brian Dumoulin said that even if he’s not playing Letang is still an important piece for the Penguins.

“Being around the room and coming in after a win,” Dumoulin said. “I hope he still feels apart of it because he definitely is.”

Letang and Dumoulin shared a blue line for a number of years and have played huge roles in the success of the team.

It didn’t take long after his arrival to Pittsburgh for Dumoulin to form a great chemistry with Letang .

The two played on the same line up until this season and the two grew close over that time.

“It’s more than just hockey,” Dumoulin said. “He’s been there since I first started here. We’ve grown together, we’ve played a lot together.”

Head coach Mike Sullivan said that the guys in the locker room are more than just teammates, they’re close friends, and Dumoulin echoes that statement towards Letang.

“He’s seen me as a young guy with no kids,” Dumoulin said. “Now, I got a kid and it’s cool to talk to him about that. It’s cool to relate.”

Dumoulin made his debut with the Penguins during the 2013-14 season, but didn’t become a regular until the 2015-16 season.

The duo are the longest tenured defensemen in the organization and both leaders on and off the ice.

“He’s been one of the longest teammates I’ve had in my career,” Dumoulin said. “When I heard the news I got chills in my body. That’s the last thing you want to hear about anyone, never mind a teammate of that stature.”

Dumoulin and the rest of the team enjoy the fact that Letang is able to still be around and is already getting better.

“It’s really exciting to see him around the room and still being a part of this team,” Dumoulin said. “He’s so determined as a player. He’ll be back, he’ll be strong. We can’t wait to have him back.”

While keeping the safety of Letang the person in mind, Dumoulin spoke as a friend and is hopeful to see Letang back with the team soon.

