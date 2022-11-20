Penguins Look to Kick Lengthy Chicago Losing Streak

The Pittsburgh Penguins haven't won in Chicago since 2009, could this be the year that losing streak ends?

For the better part of two decades, the Pittsburgh Penguins have been one of the most feared teams across the NHL.

The duo of Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin have helped elevate the Penguins to the postseason 16 straight years and three Stanley Cup victories.

The Penguins aren’t alone in dominance in recent memory, though, as the Chicago Blackhawks have three Cups and a two headed monster of their own.

Patrick Kane and Jonathan Toews have carried the Blackhawks over the years and not only led domination over the league but the Penguins themselves.

Since 2009, the Penguins have suffered 14 defeats to the Blackhawks; an impressive number considering the two teams only place twice a season.

Not only do the Penguins struggle against the Blackhawks, they have an even harder time when playing in Chicago.

The Penguins haven’t won in Chicago since February of 2009; an overtime contest that ended with a game winning goal from Evgeni Malkin.

Maybe the stars are aligning for a change of fortunes in Chicago for the Penguins.

The Blackhawks aren’t the same powerhouse organization they used to be while the Penguins are trending in a good direction out of their own slump.

Malkin sealed the last victory in Chicago and the next game will be his 1,000th in the NHL.

The Penguins need to take advantage of their momentum and the milestone as a way to kick their skid in the Windy City.

