More Details Emerge on Sidney Crosby Injury

More Details Emerge on Penguins Forward Sidney Crosby Injury

The Pittsburgh Penguins captain could play in Game 7.

The Pittsburgh Penguins will wait until right before puck drop to decide if Sidney Crosby is going to play, but there is hope he's on the ice. Now, more details have emerged about his Game 5 injury. 

Crosby left in the second period after taking a big blow to the head. He finished his time on the ice and then headed to the locker room and did not return. Head coach Mike Sullivan classified it after the game as a upper-body injury. 

While initial concerns were a concussion, Daily Faceoff's Frank Seravalli reports, Crosby is was not diagnosed with one and has been symptom-free since the game.  

Crosby missed Game 6 but has skated with the team the last two days. Sullivan said he is in "high spirits" and the belief is he and goalie Tristan Jarry will play in the elimination game. 

