Penguins in Total Disagreement With Helmet Rule

The Pittsburgh Penguins weren't pleased with how the Rangers tied the game.

The Pittsburgh Penguins fell to the New York Rangers in overtime of Game 7, but it wouldn't of gotten there without a short-handed goal in the third period.

Marcus Pettersson left for the bench after his helmet was ripped off behind the net, and only seconds later, New York tied the game. While the rule states players must retreat to the bench or immediately put their helmet back on, Pettersson headed for a new one - which made sense, seeing his helmet 10 feet away from him and behind the goal.

Afterwards, no one in the Penguins locker room was pleased with the rule.

"I think that's a rule made by the NHL that could be changed," Tristan Jarry said. "I don't think there's many injuries that happen when players play without helmets. I think it's something that's cost us. I think that he loses his helmet, he comes back to the net and he plays a guy out front, I think that's a nothing play."

"A terrible rule probably ends up being the difference," Sidney Crosby added.

When asked about his thoughts on the rule after the game, head coach Mike Sullivan agreed with his players. So did Jake Guentzel, and it's easy to imagine, the rest of the Penguins organization.

"It sucks," Sullivan said. "His helmet was pulled off intentionally."

