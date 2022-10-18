Evgeni Malkin Still Confident After OT Loss

The Pittsburgh Penguins lost in overtime to the Montreal Canadiens, but one of their stars still believes in his teams abilities.

The NHL season is long, and no matter how good they may have looked, the Pittsburgh Penguins weren’t going to go 82-0.

The Penguins, however, hoped they could push their first loss back a little further as they took on a young Montreal Canadiens team.

With a 2-0 lead heading into the third period, things looked positive, but the Canadiens roared back to win 3-2 in overtime.

The Penguins didn’t have the greatest showing for their first road game of the year, but Evgeni Malkin continued the hot start to his season with a pair of goals.

While of course it hurts to lose in any fashion, Malkin says he still has confidence in himself and his team.

“I feel okay. It’s a long season,” Malkin said. “Every day we will play better. I feel mu confidence.”

Malkin has every right to show his confidence; sure the team showed old habits by not playing all three periods, but everyone has been showing up to play.

Captain Sidney Crosby was held from the score sheet in Montreal, but was named the NHL’s first star of the week with six points in the first two games.

Bryan Rust had a helper on each of Malkin’s goals and has scored at least a point in each of the first three games.

Everywhere you look throughout the Penguins lineup, there is still plenty of good happening.

While the Penguins didn’t play their best game in Montreal, they still have the firepower and time to be one of the best teams in the NHL all year long.

