Evgeni Malkin Thankful for Celebration, Looking Forward to What's Next with Pittsburgh Penguins

The Pittsburgh Penguins honored Evgeni Malkin with a ceremony for his 1,000th game and he said it was an emotional few days.

PITTSBURGH - It was an emotional couple of games for the Pittsburgh Penguins and Evgeni Malkin; playing in his 1,000th career game in Chicago before a ceremony and storybook ending back home.

The Penguins honored Malkin with a video tribute and messages from current and former teammates, friends, and family before the man of the hour shelved the game winning goal in a shootout.

Malkin said afterwards that he loves the city and the fans and is proud to be a member of this team.

“Amazing night for me and for my family,” Malkin said. “Thank you to my teammates. Especially the Pittsburgh organization. They gave me a special night with special gifts.”

The Penguins went all out to celebrate Malkin and his milestone, surprising him every step of the way.

Malkin’s wife and son were in attendance for his 1,000th game in Chicago, with his son stealing the show by perfectly reading the lineup card.

Back home for the ceremony in Pittsburgh, the penguins again surprised Malkin by inviting good friend and former teammate/roommate Sergei Gonchar for the festivities.

“It was a surprise,” Malkin said. “Last three days I’ve been crying every day, team gives me so many surprises. My wife and son come to Chicago before game I had no idea. And Gonch come tonight I had no idea.”

Malkin has been overwhelmed with all of the surprises and moments that he says he and his family won’t ever forget.

“I want to say thank you to everyone,” Malkin said. “Now, I focus on my game to be better.”

With the festivities over, Malkin is ready to turn the page and focus on the games coming up for him and the Penguins.

Make sure you bookmark Inside the Penguins for the latest news, exclusive interviews, breakdowns and so much more!

Danton Heinen Says Penguins Third Line Needs to Play Simple

Evgeni Malkin Brough to Tears Over Penguins 1,000th Game Night

Penguins HC Mike Sullivan: 'Gut Feeling' Said Malkin Should Take Shootout

Tristan Jarry Win 100th Game as Penguins Goalie

Penguins React to Evgeni Malkin's Storybook 1,000th Game Win