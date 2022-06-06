Pittsburgh Penguins Hire New Management Group for PPG Paints Arena

Many changes are expected to be made on the business side of the Pittsburgh Penguins organization this summer, as new owners Fenway Sports Group put their fingerprints on the newest addition to their portfolio. One of those changes seems to be arena management as they have hired Oak View Group to run PPG Paints Arena.

The deal is reportedly for 15 years, and Oak Views initial focus will be to modernizing the arena. PPG Paints Arena opened its doors for the first time back in 2010-11 and is still the sixth youngest arena in the NHL.

The Oak View Group currently operates multiple NHL arenas, including the New York Islanders UBS Arena and the Kraken's Climate Pledge Arena. They also already have ties to the Pittsburgh area as they operate the UPMC Events Center at Robert Morris University.

"OVG is a rising, innovative leader in arena management, and we are proud to welcome their partnership at PPG Paints Arena," Kevin Acklin, Chief Operating Officer, Pittsburgh Penguins, said. "OVG recognizes the strength and resilience of Pittsburgh's fan base and the quality of our venue, and we are thrilled to partner with them to focus on the future of sports and live entertainment in Pittsburgh."

PPG Paints Arena recently renovated is concessions areas back in 2020. The previous arena management group ASM Global worked with Aramark to add in things like self-checkout scanner, self-ordering kiosks, and mobile ordering capability. Last year the Penguins added the BetRivers Lounge, a sportsbook-style lounge located on the third-floor of the Arena.

Fenway Sports Group purchased the Penguins back in December, and is already starting to put its fingerprints on their newest franchise. You can expect more changes coming throughout this summer.

Make sure you bookmark Inside the Penguins for the latest news, exclusive interviews, breakdowns and so much more!

Penguins Brass at Steelers Practice: Who Are They Scouting?

Five Players Penguins Should Consider Trading

Penguins Youth Movement Features Four Names

Penguins Need Revamped Second Line

More Details Released on Bryan Rust's Contract

Penguins Re-Sign Taylor Fedun

Three Free Agents the Penguins Should Completely Avoid