Penguins Defensemen Jan Rutta, P.O. Joseph Being Evaluated for Injuries

The Pittsburgh Penguins were able to snap their losing streak but a couple of defensemen may be on the shelf.

The Pittsburgh Penguins finally kicked their skid and won their first game in seven contests.

It wasn’t an easy battle against the Washington Capitals, however, as the Penguins walk away from the game with multiple injuries to defensemen.

According to head coach Mike Sullivan, Jan Rutta and P.O. Joseph are being evaluated for injuries.

Rutta suffered his injury following a big hit from Capitals forward Alex Ovechkin; Rutta retaliated with a cross checking penalty.

After serving his penalty, Rutta left the game and is being looked at for an upper-body injury.

Joseph left after one shift in the second period and is being evaluated for a lower-body injury.

While both Rutta and Joseph were already out for their injuries, defenseman Jeff Petry suffered what looked like a lower-body injury shortly after.

The Penguins were down to three defenders which forced Jeff Carter to play a shift on the blue line.

Petry came back to the bench in short order and is likely fine after hurting what looked like his knee trying to throw a body check.

If Rutta and Joseph are unable to play, that means Ty Smith or Mark Friedman could be making their way back to the NHL roster.

Make sure you bookmark Inside the Penguins for the latest news, exclusive interviews, breakdowns and so much more!

Jeff Carter Returns to Penguins Lineup, Kasperi Kapanen Scratched, Other Changes

Mike Sullivan Thinks Casey DeSmith Has Been 'Competing Hard' for Penguins

Sidney Crosby vs. Alex Ovechkin Still Must-Watch Hockey After 18 Years

Penguins Weekly Winners and Losers: Top Six Stands Out While Blowing Leads

Penguins Still Have High Expectations for Brian Dumoulin Despite Demotion