Penguins' Jason Zucker Out Week-to-Week with Lower Body Injury

The injury bug has returned to the Pittsburgh Penguins as Jason Zucker is out week-to-week.

PITTSBURGH - Ever since joining the Pittsburgh Penguins during the 2019-20 season, Jason Zucker has struggled to remain healthy.

Just when it looked like Zucker was finding a consistence pace with the Penguins and maintaining a fairly clean bill of health, he has been put back on the shelf.

Head coach Mike Sullivan confirmed that Zucker will be week-to-week with a lower-body injury and isn’t traveling with the team for their next two games.

Zucker blocked a shot late in the second period against the Dallas Stars and limped to the Penguins locker room.

Despite the obvious pain, Zucker returned to the contest for the third period and assisted on the game winning goal.

Zucker had two assists in the game and has been finding great chemistry with his linemates Evgeni Malkin and Bryan Rust.

In 27 games this season, Zucker has produced 20 points (6G-14A) already surpassing his total from the previous two seasons.

Danton Heinen skated in Zucker’s place in the first practice following Zucker’s injury and the Penguins recalled Drew O’Connor from the AHL.

Sullivan also stated that neither Zucker or Petry require surgery for their injuries.

Along with a corresponding move of Jeff Petry to long term injured reserve, the Penguins are once again dealing with the injury bug.

Make sure you bookmark Inside the Penguins for the latest news, exclusive interviews, breakdowns and so much more!

How Will the Penguins Replace Jeff Petry?

Penguins Recall Mark Friedman, Drew O'Connor, Move Jeff Petry to LTIR

Penguins Playing with Passion, Unwillingness to Lose

Evgeni Malkin Extends Quiet Point Streak to Six Games with Penguins GWG

Two Penguins on Major Trophy Trajectory