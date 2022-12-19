Skip to main content

Penguins' Josh Archibald Being Evaluated for Lower-Body Injury

Already dealing with a couple of injuries, the Pittsburgh Penguins might be down another forward.
PITTSBURGH - The Pittsburgh Penguins are once again fighting off a slew of injuries, this time in the form of Josh Archibald.

The gritty forward was absent from the practice following the Penguins loss to the Carolina Hurricanes.

During the game, Archibald was seen to be in some sort of pain, but he played through and completed the match.

Following the practice, head coach Mike Sullivan said that Archibald was being evaluated for a lower-body injury.

In 30 games this season, Archibald has emerged as a key piece not only to the Penguins fourth line, but also their penalty kill.

Archibald plays with a lot of straight ahead speed and isn’t afraid to throw around his 5-foot-10 frame.

While averaging 10:15 of ice pergame, Archibald has picked up six points (4G-2A) and is leading the team in hits with 109.

The Penguins are already missing Jason Zucker and Jeff Petry from their lineup; Drew O’Connor and Mark Friedman were recently recalled to fill the roster space.

