Kris Letang Considered Day-to-Day by Penguins

Just over a week after suffering a stroke, the Pittsburgh Penguins are considering Kris Letang day-to-day.

PITTSBURGH - Many in the Pittsburgh Penguins locker room were surprised to see that veteran defenseman Kris Letang returned to practice a little over a week after suffering a stroke.

While Letang has been skating on his own, he was never cleared to take part in practices or skates with his Penguins teammates.

Letang rotated in an out of spots, not playing in his normal spot as first line defenseman.

Despite the rotations, it was full practice for Letang and the Penguins updated his status to day-to-day.

From the moment Letang was diagnosed with a stroke, the Penguins never moved him from the active roster.

This status of day-to-day is the first official update on Letang’s condition since it was announced that he would be away from the lineup indefinitely.

While away from games, Letang skated on his own and remained around the team; both during practices and on game days, Letang was there with his teammates.

From the beginning, the Penguins organization made sure to note that they would be focusing on the person over the player.

They wanted to make sure that Letang would be healthy as a human before pushing him back onto the ice as a player.

The Penguins are excited to see Letang getting closer to a return, and with a new status, ti could be closer than expected.

