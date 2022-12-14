Penguins Lineup Takes Big Blow with Jason Zucker Injury

Jason Zucker was finally finding a rhythm of healthy and production with the Pittsburgh Penguins when the injury bug returned.

PITTSBURGH - It’s been hard for Jason Zucker to remain healthy since joining the Pittsburgh Penguins; his aggressive style of hockey had forced him to miss a fair amount of time over the last three seasons.

So far in 2022-23, Zucker has been a tremendous producer for the Penguins; in 27 games he has put up 20 points (6G-14A).

Yet again, however, Zucker is going to be forced out of the lineup, this time with a lower-body injury.

Head coach Mike Sullivan says that Zucker is going to be out of the lineup on a week-to-week basis.

Losing Zucker is a tough blow for the Penguins, given his production this season, but this injury adds to the inconsistent presence of him in the lineup.

“We feel for Zuck, he’s played extremely well for us this year,” Sullivan said. “He’s finally put a string together where he’s been in the lineup for a number of games.”

The Penguins are a team that regularly deal with injuries, but Zucker has been a focal point since joining the team.

Last year, Zucker was only able to appear in 41 games while the season prior he played in 38 of the 56.

Zucker’s offensive production seemed to take a hit during those years, as well, combining for 31 points through two seasons.

Things seemed to be back on the right path this year; Zucker was healthy, and producing at a great pace.

“It’s been a struggle since he was a Penguin to keep him healthy,” Sullivan said. “We’re hopeful we’re not going to lose him too long.”

The Penguins will have to fill a void left by Zucker and it won’t be easy; it’s a safe bet to say that his linemates, Byran Rust and Evgeni Malkin, find a different gear without Zucker.

