Penguins to Make History, Wear LGBTQ+ Jerseys Before Stars Game

The Pittsburgh Penguins will show their support during pride night.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Penguins are making history. For the first time in the franchise's history, the team will wear rainbow patches in support of the LGBTQ+ community during their warmups ahead of their match with the Dallas Stars. 

The jerseys will then be auctioned off during the game and the money will go to benefit You Can Play, supporting the belief athletes should be judged on talent, heart, and work ethic, not sexual orientation, gender identity or expression, and the Hugh Lane Wellness Foundation. 

Teams from across the league are celebrating pride month with warmup jerseys showing their support of the LGBTQ+ community. The Penguins will also wrap their sticks in rainbow tape before the game. 

Penguins President of Hockey Operations Brian Burke and his son, Patrick, helped launch the You Can Play Project in 2012.

