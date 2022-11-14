Skip to main content

Mike Sullivan Calls Marcus Pettersson Penguins Most Consistent Defenseman

Marcus Pettersson was asked to step up for the Pittsburgh Penguins and he answered the call as one of the best defenders this year.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

PITTSBURGH - Since the opening of the 2022-23 season, it could be argued that Marcus Pettersson has played as the best defenseman on the Pittsburgh Penguins.

With an added element of consistency, Pettersson has jumped up the Penguins lineup with a well deserved promotion.

When the play of Brian Dumoulin began to decline, someone was needed to step up and stabilize the first defensive line.

Pettersson was slotted next to Kris Letang on the top line and Pettersson has been rising to the occasion.

“I think Marcus has played hard for us,” Mike Sullivan said. “I’ve said this on a number of occasions, he’s been our most consistent defensemen.”

The push to the first line came with added minutes for Pettersson, as he went from averaging around 18 minutes of ice time to just over 21 minutes.

Not only has Pettersson been forced to play more minutes, but he’s also taking on a higher level of player while on the first line.

“Marcus has made the adjustment of playing with Tanger extremely well,” Sullivan said. “When he does play with Tanger he gets a hard matchup… and I think he’s handled that well.”

More than just shutting down opposing offenses, the Penguins made an attempt this offseason to add some extra offense on their back end.

Sullivan says that Pettersson is exceeding with his playmaking ability.

“He’s helping us get out of our end, he’s making sound decisions with the puck,” Sullivan said. “He’s trying to get involved offensively when the opportunity presents itself.”

With assists in three straight games, Pettersson is making sure to capitalize on every opportunity possible.

The added focus of offense from defense has made for some dangerous play, but once again Pettersson has looked like smartest risk taker on the team.

“He’s not turning into a high-risk player,” Sullivan said. “That’s the sweet spot we’re looking for with a lot of our defensemen, with respect to the offensive side of the game.”

The Penguins have seen success from Pettersson during his time on the first line; it was a surprising jump in ability, but a much needed one.

“Is he perfect? No,” Sullivan said. “But he’s competing hard. He’s doing the things were asking him to do to win games.”

Make sure you bookmark Inside the Penguins for the latest news, exclusive interviews, breakdowns and so much more!

Evgeni Malkin Playing 'Inspired' Hockey with Penguins

Penguins Aim to Keep Improving Play on the Road

Penguins Getting Back to Winning Ways Despite Uneven Team Performance

Flavell's Five Thoughts Through Penguins First 15 Games

Penguins Send Mark Friedman Down to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton

USATSI_19394476_168388612_lowres
News

Mike Sullivan Calls Marcus Pettersson Penguins Most Consistent Defenseman

By Nick Horwat
USATSI_19423294_168388612_lowres (1)
News

Evgeni Malkin Playing 'Inspired' Hockey with Penguins

By Nick Horwat
USATSI_19423397_168388612_lowres
News

Penguins Aim to Keep Improving Play on the Road

By Nick Horwat
USATSI_19409758_168388034_lowres
Podcasts

Penguins Getting Back to Winning Ways Despite Uneven Team Performance

By Nicholas Brlansky
USATSI_19395775_168388612_lowres
Pens Talk

Flavell's Five Thoughts Through Penguins First 15 Games

By Cody Flavell
USATSI_19137753_168388612_lowres
Pens Talk

Penguins Send Mark Friedman Down to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton

By Jacob Punturi
USATSI_19379761_168388612_lowres
News

Bryan Rust's Growing Inconsistencies Starting to Hurt Penguins

By Nick Horwat
USATSI_19348232_168388612_lowres
News

Evgeni Malkin Earning Every Dollar of New Contract with Penguins

By Nick Horwat
USATSI_19328726_168388612_lowres (2)
News

Jason Zucker Reaches Point-Per-Game Pace with Three Assists for Penguins in Montreal

By Nick Horwat