Former Penguins Goalie Matt Murray to Play in Pittsburgh for First Time Since Trade

Matt Murray hasn't had the easiest path since leaving the Pittsburgh Penguins, but he gets his first chance back on Pittsburgh ice.

With the Toronto Maple Leafs heading to Pittsburgh, it’ll be the first time goalie Matt Murray plays a game on Pittsburgh ice since he was traded away by the Penguins.

It was announced by Maple Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe that Murray will be their starter against the Penguins in his first game back from an injury.

It’s been a bumpy road for Murray ever since he helped the Penguins win back-to-back Stanley Cups in 2016 and 2017.

Murray has struggled with injuries and a decline in production that started during his last few seasons in Pittsburgh.

Since leaving the Penguins organization, Murray has reached a record of 15-26-3 with a .898 save percentage.

Murray has played in 48 NHL games between the Leafs and Ottawa Senators.

During his time with the Senators, he was in Pittsburgh for a game but was injured and not on the roster.

The Penguins honored their championship goalie with the usual tribute video.

While this will be Murray’s first game back in Pittsburgh, it isn’t his first contest against the Penguins.

Murray played in a single game against the Penguins as a member of the Senators where he let in one goal and still took a loss.

The Penguins beat the Senators 2-0 with an empty net goal; Murray made 42 saves on 43 shots.

While the Penguins won that game in shutout fashion, it wasn’t even Tristan Jarry in net; Casey DeSmith was given the nod in Ottawa.

The battle between Jarry and Murray will have to wait a little longer as DeSmith will again start against Murray.

Murray and Jarry were the goalie tandem with the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins in 2015-16 before Murray was called up to backstop the NHL Penguins.

This will be Murray’s second game of the season and the Penguins will look to give their old friend a joyous welcome back.





