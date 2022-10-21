Mike Sullivan Picks Up 300th Win as Penguins Coach

In his eighth season as head coach of the Pittsburgh Penguins, Mike Sullivan is able to add another achievement to his resume.

PITTSBURGH - Mike Sullivan is already the winningest head coach in Pittsburgh Penguins history, but he was able to reach a new career milestone in this young season.

With a 6-1 victory over the Los Angeles Kings, Sullivan notched his 300th win as Penguins head coach.

While it is a great personal accomplishment, Sullivan gave a lot of the credit to the players he puts on the ice.

“I’m grateful to the players,” Sullivan said. “They’re the guys that go out there and earn the wins for us.”

Sullivan arrived in Pittsburgh as the head coach in the midst of the 2015-16 season and it was his fifth game that finally saw him take victory number one.

Just over 500 games later, Sullivan takes home victory 300.

Now in his eighth season as Penguins head coach, Sullivan has grown into one of the best bench bosses in the NHL, despite never having been nominated for a Jack Adams Award.

“These guys that I’ve been coaching in my time here have worked so hard to bring the success,” Sullivan said. “They’re the ones that make the sacrifices everyday.”

While it is Sullivan’s 300th win as Penguins head coach, it is career number No. 370.

As head coach of the Boston Bruins, Sullivan picked up 70 wins in a three-year tenure that was disrupted by the 2004-05 lockout.

“It’s humbling, it means a lot,” Sullivan said being proud of his achievement. “And I’m grateful for that.”

Sullivan has brought a lot to the Penguins organization; a pair of Stanley Cups, a postseason appearance every year, and now 300 wins.

