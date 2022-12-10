Mike Sullivan Says Penguins ‘Bend, but Don’t Break’

Perfect games have been hard to come by for the Pittsburgh Penguins, but they are still finding ways to win.

The Pittsburgh Penguins took the first half of a home-and-home with the Buffalo Sabres in dramatic overtime fashion, but they were lucky to make it that far.

After the first two periods, the Penguins were down 2-1 and getting outshot 24-14.

On the heels of some huge saves from Tristan Jarry and clutch goal scoring, the Penguins were able to bounce back and gain a lead late in the third period.

The Sabres capitalized on a power play with their goalie pulled, but once again the Penguins weren’t fazed.

A five-minute penalty to Jeff Skinner may have helped the Penguins along, but they took full advantage of their opportunity.

The Penguins scored the overtime game winner on a 4-on-3 power play, and head coach Mike Sullivan was proud with the way his team battled.

“I think it’s a sign of a good team,” Sullivan said. “When you can bend, but don’t break. I thought we Tristan [Jarry] made some key saves for us.”

Jarry was standing on his head early, making a number of huge saves on the 24 shots he faced through two periods.

The rest of the Penguins were able to rally around Jarry’s stellar play and give him some offensive supports.

“I thought as the game went on, we got better,” Sullivan said. “I thought the third period on, we were the better team.”

Sullivan and the Penguins are happy to take the extra point with a win in overtime and will look to keep the train rolling.

The Penguins and Sabres battle again for the final time this season and first time in Pittsburgh.

