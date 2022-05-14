Penguins HC Mike Sullivan Provides Update on Brian Boyle Injury

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Penguins will head into Game 7 after falling to the New York Rangers 5-3 in Game 6. And on top of the loss, the team will now move forward with questions about Brian Boyle.

After the game, head coach Mike Sullivan updated the injury, with plenty more information still to come.

"He's being evaluated for a lower-body injury," Sullivan said. "That's tough because he's a good penalty killer for us. These games are hard. They are physical. When you go to 11 forwards that early on the game, it places a physical burden on the rest of the group."

Boyle left late in the opening period. The Penguins came into the game without Brian Dumoulin, Sidney Crosby or Rickard Rakell.

Heading into Game 7, Pittsburgh remains confident in their team. They've lost back-to-back, but Sullivan says they understand what needs to be fixed - even without key players like Boyle.

"I believe in this group," Sullivan said. "I think we have what it takes to win regardless of who's in our lineup. I know we're very capable."

