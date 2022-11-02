Skip to main content

Mike Sullivan Becomes Penguins Franchise Leader in Games Coached

Another Pittsburgh Penguins franchise mark goes to Mike Sullivan.

Mike Sullivan is already the winningest head coach in Pittsburgh Penguins history, but continues to re-write the record book behind the bench.

With the Penguins third win of the season, Sullivan reached 300 victories behind the bench in Pittsburgh.

Regardless of outcome against the Boston Bruins, Sullivan will coach in his 517th game with the Penguins, surpassing Eddie Johnston for the most in Penguins history.

Through his first 516 games with Pittsburgh, Sullivan has reached a record of 301-160-55 with a .637 winning percentage.

Only Dan Bylsma holds a better winning percentage with .668.

While it’s another great accomplishment for Sullivan, there are a number of reasons why it’s appropriately ironic he surpasses Johnston against the Bruins.

For starters, Sullivan is a Massachusetts native who played a season with the Bruins during his 11-year NHL playing career.

When Sullivan transitioned behind the bench, it was the Bruins that gave him his first head coaching role; in a pair of seasons he recorded 70 wins.

The man that Sullivan is passing on this list also has connections with the Bruins.

Before Johnston became an NHL coach and familiar face in the Penguins front office, he was a goalie with the Bruins.

Holding down the net behind some of the games greatest like John Bucyk, Phil Esposito, and Bobby Orr.

As Bruins net minder, Johnston won two Stanley Cups and reached a record of 182-192-54.

Johnston had two stints at head coach of the Penguins in the early 1980’s and again in mid-90’s.

In his 516 games coached, Johnston picked up 232 wins, good for third in franchise history.

There is no more doubt that Sullivan is the greatest coach in Penguins history, almost every record a coach can have with a team is his and is likely to be in Pittsburgh until 2026-27.

