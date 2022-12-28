Penguins PK Elevates To Best in NHL

The penalty kill of the Pittsburgh Penguins have been a true game changer and is now the leagues best.

It’s no secret that the penalty killing units of the Pittsburgh Penguins have been top notch since Teddy Blueger returned to the lineup in mid November.

Despite a 5-1 loss to the New York Islanders, the Penguins put together another perfect night on the PK.

Not allowing a power play goal in three chances on Long Island improved their percentage to 85.19% on the season, good for the best in the NHL.

In 108 chances on the year, the Penguins have only allowed 16 power play goals; a number tied for the league’s best with the San Jose Sharks.

It took a while for the penalty kill to get acclimated, but they seem to be well acquainted with each other.

The Penguins haven’t allowed a power play goal in seven games and are 4-2-1 in that span.

At the start of the season, the Penguins were without Blueger, but were also trying to get guys like Ryan Poehling and Josh Archibald used to their new surroundings.

Kasperi Kapanen was moved to the PK, in hopes he could find the kind of two-way game he brought during his days with the Toronto Maple Leafs.

That didn’t last too long, however, as Kapanen had a slow start to the season in all facets of the game.

Regardless of the personnel, the Penguins have made vast improvements from the beginning of the season.

Through the first portion of the season, the Penguins had one of the worst penalty kills in the NHL and were good for giving up at least a power play goal every game.

Now, the Penguins are getting exactly what they need from their penalty kill and it’s good enough to top the league.

