Penguins Remain Perfect at Home Before Heading West

The Pittsburgh Penguins have reached 3-0 at home with contributions from all over the lineup.
PITTSBURGH - Through their first three home games of the 2022-23 season, the Pittsburgh Penguins have looked just about unbeatable.

In three games at PPG Paints Arena the Penguins have scored 18 goals while holding their opponents to only five.

Six goals in each game is no small feat for the team, as the Penguins become the just the sixth team in NHL history to score six or more goals in each of their first three home games.

The most recent team to achieve that stat was the Colorado Avalanche in the 1996-97 season.

It’s a record setting start that has seen contributions from the entire lineup; forwards, defenders, and even Tristan Jarry between the pipes have been difference makers.

Jarry has looked outstanding through his first three starts making 99 saves on 104 shots.

Penguins veterans showed that they are aging, but like a fine wine; Sidney Crosby has seven points through three home games and Evgeni Malkin has recorded at least a point in every game.

For Malkin, that also includes the overtime loss the team suffered in Montreal where he scored a pair of goals.

Even the newcomers are beginning to contribute as the Penguins had three fresh faces pot their first goals in black and gold.

Jan Rutta, Jeff Petry, and Ryan Poehling all scored in the Penguins 6-1 win over the Los Angeles Kings.

The Penguins have enjoyed their home cooking, but will face new challenges as they are about to embark on a five game road trip; four games of which will be against Western Conference teams.

