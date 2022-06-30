Penguins Prospect Raivis Ansons Wins Memorial Cup

The former fifth round pick of the Pittsburgh Penguins can add a Memorial Cup championship to his resume.

The Pittsburgh Penguins drafted Raivis Ansons in the fifth round (149 overall) of the 2020 NHL Draft, and he is now a Memorial Cup Champion.

With the St. John Sea Dogs victory in the Memorial Cup Final, Ansons becomes the first Penguins prospect to win the tournament since Tristan Jarry in 2014.

Ansons played in four games through the Memorial Cup tournament scoring a goal and picking up four assists for five points.

A forward prospect for the Penguins, Ansons skated on the Sea Dogs’ second line in the championship game along side Ryan Francis and Ottawa Senators prospect Phillipe Daoust.

Through the 2021-22 QMJHL regular season, Ansons scored 36 points (12-24) in 37 games.

The Sea Dogs played in only five games during the QMJHL postseason, and Ansons collected five points (2-3).

St. John was selected by the CHL as the Memorial Cup host city, giving the Sea Dogs an automatic spot in the tournament.

At the age of 20, the native of Riga, Latvia recently signed an entry level deal with the Penguins and is expected to begin play in their system this upcoming season.

Ansons is scheduled to take part in the upcoming Penguins Prospect Development Camp with 23 other upcoming players.

