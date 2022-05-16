Penguins Season Ends With Third-Straight Loss to Rangers

The Pittsburgh Penguins' season is over after the New York Rangers completed their 3-1 series comeback, winning three-straight and eliminating Pittsburgh from the postseason.

The Rangers got out to an early lead, scoring the game's first goal 7:36 into the first period. The Penguins would squeak by to leave the opening period tied, scoring off a power play with 1:09 left on the clock.

Jake Guentzel came through in the second period, scoring the Penguins' second goal, handing them a 2-1 lead with 9:42 remaining.

The Rangers took no time to answer, though, coming back to tie the game with 8:37 remaining the second period. But right before the end of the period, Evan Rodrigues goes the distance on a power play steal and find the back of the net to put the Penguins on top 3-2 with 2:32 left on the clock.

In a back-and-forth third period, Mika Zibanejad tied the game with 5:45 remaining. And with no more goals scored in regulation, Game 7 headed to overtime.

With 15 minutes remaining in OT, the Rangers found the net once more, finishing their series comeback, and eliminating the Penguins.

Penguins Stats

Goals:

Jake Guentzel

Danton Heinen

Assists:

Jeff Carter

Sidney Crosby

Evan Rodrigues

Bryan Rust

Tristan Jarry saved 26 of 30 shots.

