Penguins' Sidney Crosby Deserves to be in MVP Conversation

If this pace continues, it's very well possible the captain of the Pittsburgh Penguins adds more hardware to his trophy case.

PITTSBURGH - It was special to keep the core together this offseason, but the Pittsburgh Penguins may be in for something even more special this season.

Sidney Crosby is 35-years-old and is turning back the clock; he currently leads the Penguins with 17 goals, 21 assists, and 38 points in just 28 games.

That kind of production from Crosby hasn’t been seen in a long time; not that he hasn’t produced for the team, but he’s currently on pace for 111 points (50G-61A).

What makes that pace even more staggering is the fact that the Penguins power play has largely struggled this year.

Crosby leads the NHL in 5-on-5 points with 31 while the Penguins power play as a whole rank among the worst in the NHL.

With the power play looking like they’re about to turn a corner, Crosby’s numbers will only improve and it may be time to start asking a certain question.

Is Crosby a contender for the Hart Trophy? Could he be the league MVP for 2022-23?

“He has to be in the conversation, in my opinion,” head coach Mike Sullivan said. “I think he’s the most complete player in the game.”

Sullivan said that they use Crosby to play defense just as much as offense.

“His ability to generate so much offense,” Sullivan said. “But also his willingness and commitment to defend.”

Sure, Crosby’s numbers don’t match up to those of Connor McDavid or Leon Draisaitl right now, but he’s doing it at an advanced age.

For years, the NHL has been getting younger and faster, yet Crosby as maintained his spot as one of the best in the league.

Not to mention again, the lack of power play production from the Penguins in recent weeks, it’s gotten in the way of some of Crosby’s projections.

“For sure, he’s building a strong argument for it,” Sullivan said. “If you look at his numbers there isn’t a better player at 5-on-5.”

Sullivan went on to mention that the power play is getting better; the Penguins have converted on a power play goal in five straight games helping the team to hit a five game winning streak.

“Our power play is starting to play,” Sullivan said. “The power play, as you guys know, has been a struggle. So he hasn’t really gotten any sort of offensive production on the power play up until this point.”

The increase in productivity on the power play should help Crosby’s numbers immensely.

“They’re starting to feel it,” Sullivan said. “It’s going to help his overall numbers.”

Crosby has won the Hart Trophy twice before, but this season feels different; he’s 35 and on pace for his second ever 50-goal season.

111 points would be the second most of his career and help push the Penguins into the playoffs for the 17th straight season.

It’s a long season, but Crosby deserves to be in conversation for the league’s MVP.

