Mike Sullivan Signs Three-Year Extension with the Penguins

Heading into the 2022-23 season, the Pittsburgh Penguins have backed their coaching staff through and through. They continued to express their support by signing head coach Mike Sullivan to a three-year contract extension that will keep him as the Penguins bench boss through the 2026-27 season.

Sullivan has two years remaining on his current deal, meaning his new contract will take effect after the 2023-24 season. Sullivan becomes the third Penguins coach to re-sign with the team in as many weeks. Todd Reirden was the first coach to be extended a few weeks ago and was promoted to "associate coach." Mike Vellucci was signed shortly after for another two seasons.

Sullivan took over as Penguins bench boss during a pivotal period in the Sidney Crosby era. The team was coming off one of the worst seasons in almost a decade and had struggled to find playoff success, winning just three playoff rounds in the previous five seasons.

Crosby and Evgeni Malkin were in their prime, yet the team struggled to meet expectations. The emergence of Sullivan as coach kickstarted a run that became one of the best in the salary cap era, becoming the first team to win back to back Stanley Cups since the Detroit Red Wings in 1997 and 1998.

Heading into his seventh season as Penguins head coach, Sullivan already holds the record for most regular season wins in franchise history (297) and the most postseason wins in franchise history (44).

Already one of the best coaches in Penguins history, Sullivan will look to build on his impressive legacy over the next five seasons as the team chases their third Stanley Cup of his head coaching tenure.

