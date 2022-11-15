Teddy Blueger Back in Lineup, P.O. Joseph, Kasperi Kapanen Out

After missing the first 15 games of the year, Teddy Blueger is set to make his season debut with the Pittsburgh Penguins.

PITTSBURGH - As the Pittsburgh Penguins prepare for their rematch with the Toronto Maple Leafs, they will have a little extra help in the lineup.

It was announced by the Penguins earlier that Teddy Blueger was taken off of long term injured reserve, but his spot in the lineup wasn’t certain.

With the release of the official lineup, it was made official that Blueger will make his season debut.

In his return, Blueger will be centering the fourth line with Ryan Poehling and Josh Archibald on his wings.

Poehling had been playing as the Penguins fourth line center up until this point.

Blueger has been dealing with an upper-body injury since training camp and has missed each of the Penguins first 15 games.

With Blueger back in the lineup, the Penguins have their full set of forwards to pick from for the first time this season.

It is not the first fully-healthy lineup for the Penguins, however, as defenseman P.O. Joseph is still injured with a lower-body injury.

Joseph was injured during the victory against the Washington Capitals.

While Joseph isn’t playing, he has been consistently skating with the team.

Despite the fully healthy set of forwards, Kasperi Kapanen is once again a healthy scratch and will not play against his former team in the Maple Leafs.

This is the third time in the last four games Kapanen has been scratched from the lineup.

