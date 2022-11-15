Skip to main content

Teddy Blueger Back in Lineup, P.O. Joseph, Kasperi Kapanen Out

After missing the first 15 games of the year, Teddy Blueger is set to make his season debut with the Pittsburgh Penguins.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

PITTSBURGH - As the Pittsburgh Penguins prepare for their rematch with the Toronto Maple Leafs, they will have a little extra help in the lineup.

It was announced by the Penguins earlier that Teddy Blueger was taken off of long term injured reserve, but his spot in the lineup wasn’t certain.

With the release of the official lineup, it was made official that Blueger will make his season debut.

In his return, Blueger will be centering the fourth line with Ryan Poehling and Josh Archibald on his wings.

Poehling had been playing as the Penguins fourth line center up until this point.

Blueger has been dealing with an upper-body injury since training camp and has missed each of the Penguins first 15 games.

With Blueger back in the lineup, the Penguins have their full set of forwards to pick from for the first time this season.

It is not the first fully-healthy lineup for the Penguins, however, as defenseman P.O. Joseph is still injured with a lower-body injury.

Joseph was injured during the victory against the Washington Capitals.

While Joseph isn’t playing, he has been consistently skating with the team.

Despite the fully healthy set of forwards, Kasperi Kapanen is once again a healthy scratch and will not play against his former team in the Maple Leafs.

This is the third time in the last four games Kapanen has been scratched from the lineup.

Make sure you bookmark Inside the Penguins for the latest news, exclusive interviews, breakdowns and so much more!

Starting Casey DeSmith is a Smart Move for Pittsburgh Penguins

Penguins React to Playing Against Matt Murray

Ranking the Penguins Reverse Retro 2.0 Jersey

Penguins Hope to Continue Shutting Down Maple Leafs Offense

Former Penguins Goalie Matt Murray to Play in Pittsburgh for First Time Since Trade

USATSI_18236149_168388612_lowres (1)
News

Teddy Blueger Back in Lineup, P.O. Joseph, Kasperi Kapanen Out

By Nick Horwat
USATSI_19137789_168388612_lowres
News

Penguins Activate Teddy Blueger from LTIR

By Nick Horwat
USATSI_19328852_168388612_lowres
News

Starting Casey DeSmith is a Smart Move for Penguins

By Nick Horwat
USATSI_19135357_168388612_lowres
News

Penguins React to Playing Against Matt Murray

By Nick Horwat
USATSI_19347652_168388612_lowres
Podcasts

Ranking the Penguins Reverse Retro 2.0 Jersey

By Nick Horwat and Nicholas Brlansky
USATSI_19411128_168388612_lowres
News

Penguins Hope to Continue Shutting Down Maple Leafs Offense

By Nick Horwat
USATSI_19134664_168388612_lowres
News

Former Penguins Goalie Matt Murray to Play in Pittsburgh for First Time Since Trade

By Nick Horwat
USATSI_17393464_168388612_lowres (1)
News

Penguins' Teddy Blueger Still on LTIR, Considered Day-to-Day

By Nick Horwat
USATSI_19410298_168388612_lowres
Pens Talk

3 Things to Watch: Penguins vs Maple Leafs Rematch

By Jacob Punturi