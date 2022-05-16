Sidney Crosby on Future Of Penguins Big Three

The Pittsburgh Penguins big three could have played their final game together.

The Pittsburgh Penguins have a very interesting offseason ahead of them, and for the first time in 15 years, their big three could depart from Pittsburgh.

Evgeni Malkin and Kris Letang will all need new contracts this summer, but with age becoming a factor, the Penguins could look very different next season.

"It's a possibility," Crosby said on the end of the era. "I think we knew that coming into the playoffs. You try not to really think about that. You hope that we make a good run, and it's something at the back of your mind."

Letang, 35, Crosby, 34, and Malkin, 35, helped the Penguins bring home three Stanley Cups to Pittsburgh since their arrival. And with the 2021-2022 season officially behind them, questions will only continue to grow.

"It's not up to me, but obviously I've had a great experience playing with these guys over the years and know what they bring," Crosby said. "Love our group.

"If you look at our group this year, you look at the guys who had career years and what we had to go through even to get to this point... a lot of people didn't expect us to get this far, let alone get in the playoffs.

"But we had high expectations, we battled through a lot and so many guys contributed. I think for all those reasons, we thought we'd still be playing, but it's tough. We did a lot of good things and guys left it out there."

While Crosby will begin looking to the future, and preparing for possible change around him, his teammates are hoping for the best - much like the fans.

"It's something you never want to think about," Tristan Jarry said. "They're generational talents and Pittsburgh is lucky enough to have had three of them for the last 15 years.

"t's a business but I think that if they're able to come back, they definitely will. There's a bond between them that I think is unbreakable."

