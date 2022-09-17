What to Expect From Penguins Prospect Challenge

Prospects from the Pittsburgh Penguins and Boston Bruins do battle as the 2022-23 season gets closer.

At long last, there is a real life Pittsburgh Penguins hockey game being played.

It may not be the NHL roster of Penguins taking to the ice in Buffalo, but it is still an important matchup for those wearing black and gold.

The Penguins and their top prospects are taking part in the annual Prospect Challenge and will be taking on the Boston Bruins in their lone game of the tournament.

It may only be one game, but fans should still have their eyes on a few key features of the matchup.

For starters, the Bruins are one of two teams the Athletic deemed to have a worse prospect pipeline than the Penguins.

Of the entire NHL, the Penguins landed 30th on the list, while the Bruins finished in dead last.

Does that give the Penguins an upper hand? Not necessarily; both teams don’t have a ton to be excited about in the pool, but it should at least be a fair fight.

The Penguins don’t have a lot on the line when it comes to the tournament; win or lose, it’s the only game they will play.

It’s the individual players themselves that have to make themselves noticed.

Top names like Sam Poulin, Nathan Legare, and a few others will be looking to make an impression in game action.

Players can look good during drills and in practice all they want, but it’s what you do in a game that matters most.

Poulin and Legare are two prospects that have a lot to prove and now is the time for one (or both) of them to make the jump to the NHL.

While the top prospects will look to make the biggest impacts, fans shouldn’t shy away from keeping an eye on some possible diamonds in the rough.

The Penguins made multiple college free agent signings this calendar year and they all have opportunities to make a name for themselves.

Jack St. Ivany on the blue line and Ty Glover up front are just a few to look out for.

It’s exciting to see a real hockey game being played again, and with any luck, the Penguins can get a glimpse at what the future may hold for some key prospects.

