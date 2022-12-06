3 Things to Watch: Penguins vs. Blue Jackets

The Pittsburgh Penguins home stand comes to a conclusion tonight, as they welcome the Columbus Blue Jackets for their second meeting of the season. Fresh off a loss against the Detroit Red Wings, the Blue Jackets (8-13-2) sit dead last in the Metropolitan Division. Here’s three things to watch for in this divisional matchup tonight.

1. Guentzel’s Point Streak Continues

Penguins’ forward Jake Guentzel is currently riding a four-game point streak. He’s put up two goals and six points in that time, and the first line has been clicking in all aspects of the game. The Blue Jackets have consistently struggled to shut down Guentzel. Amongst players with 12 or more games played against Columbus, Guentzel ranks fourth with 10 goals in 18 games.

Facing a divisional opponent, Guentzel is primed to extend his scoring streak to five games.

2. Gaudreau Keeping Hot

The Blue Jackets' offense runs through one player: Johnny Gaudreau. The big off-season addition has fit in admirably in his first season in Columbus, and he's been on fire as of late. In his last six games, he has four multi-point games with 11 points over that span.

Playing alongside Gaudreau is captain Boone Jenner and Patrik Laine. If the Penguins want to stifle the Blue Jackets and pick up the win, they'll need to focus on shutting down Gaudreau and the first line.

3. Heinen Back from Healthy Scratch

The Penguins may be without forward Ryan Poehling for this game, as head coach Mike Sullivan listed him as day-to-day. With this newest injury, forward Danton Heinen figures to get a spot back in the lineup. He was invisible in his last five games, earning his demotion out of the lineup. However, this is an excellent opportunity to correct his game and get going on the right track.

Something else to keep an eye on should Heinen return to the lineup is an upcoming milestone for the young forward. He sits two assists shy of 100 on his career. Look for him to try to get his feet under him and

